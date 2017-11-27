PHOTO: New Blue Ball for 2018/19 UEFA Champions League Revealed and Fans Are Baffled by it

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Photos from Footy Headlines have revealed the new look blue ball that will be used for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League, and fans are slightly baffled by the new design.

The usual design of white with dark blue stars has been turned on it's head with white stars and a flash navy print in what is described as: "Nothing you've ever seen before."

The material used to make the ball is reportedly similar to the ones used for the 2018 World Cup, but fans are not convinced.

One Twitter user said: "But...why? Some things are best left unchanged." The same user also saw the funny side of the release of the new ball, saying: "Nobody wants blue balls. No wait, carry on."

A further Twitter member seemed completely baffled by the design, rhetorically asking: "Pictures of next seasons Champions League ball have been leaked and it looks very different. Blue?"

The official match ball will be for sale in sports shops next August, reportedly at a price of €150 or £134.

