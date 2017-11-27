Real Madrid Star Begs Mesut Ozil to Reject Barcelona Amid January Transfer Speculation

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has urged Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil to reject Barcelona in January.

According to Don Balon, Ramos has told former teammate Ozil over the phone to decline a move to the Nou Camp, however plenty of transfer rumours have come out that the 29-year-old is set on a move to Barca, and the Catalans are equally keen on Ozil.

Ozil and Ramos enjoyed great success together at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, winning a Copa Del Rey and a La Liga title, with Ozil establishing himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world.

Gareth Bale's arrival that summer saw Ozil leave for Arsenal, but the German has struggled to repeat the same form on a consistent basis, often coming under fire for poor displays in big games.

Ozil's contract expires at the end of the season, so the Gunners could cash in on January if a reasonable offer comes in to stop him leaving on a free after spending £42m for his signature in 2013.

