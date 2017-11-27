Roma Extend Trial Period of West Ham Youngster Louie Watson After Impressing Eusebio Di Francesco

By 90Min
November 27, 2017

AS Roma are interested in taking a close look at West Ham starlet Louie Watson, who impressed the Italian giants while on a seven-day trial.

The 16-year-old midfielder currently isn't on a professional contract with the Hammers and could well find himself joining the youth ranks with Roma in the coming weeks after impressing the Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

According the the Daily Mirror (as reported via HITC) the English midfielder made a significant impression over the course of his initial trial period and has been invited to train with Roma for a while longer.

Watson has been a regular in West Ham's under 18 squad, making six appearances in the U18 Premier League, as well as earning himself call-ups to England's under 15 and 16 squads this season. 

While the youngster isn't on a professional contract with West Ham, the London club did hand Watson a two-year scholarship deal earlier this year.

And while the Hammers have had an abundance of young players at their disposal in their academy ranks, they have faced criticism for handing their youth players few opportunities at first team level, with Declan Rice being the only academy graduate to find game time at the London Stadium.

