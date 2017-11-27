Steven Gerrard Tips Liverpool U18 Left-Back for Greatness as Local Lad Shines in Europe

Steven Gerrard has been full of praise for Liverpool U18 left-back Adam Lewis after the youngster's incredible transition from a playmaker to a defender, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The 18-year-old suffered a broken leg earlier in his career and as a result, the decision was made to move the Liverpool-born midfielder to full-back.

Having registered one goal and four assists in the U18 Premier League this season, Lewis has emerged as one of the most promising players in Liverpool's academy.

Gerrard, who is now the manager of Lewis' youth team, has said that he expects the youngster to move up to the U23 squad, and maybe even the first-team if he stays consistent.

Brewster's goal all about Adam Lewis' cross from deep. Lewis is an underrated gem in Liverpool's academy: 17-year-old Scouser who can play LB, RB and CM. 👌 pic.twitter.com/r1Jjyd0z5v — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) November 21, 2017

"Adam's been doing it for us all season long. I'm been singing his praises all along," Gerrard said after seeing Lewis' stunning performance against Sevilla in the Uefa Youth League.

"If Adam can keep his consistency up I don't think he'll be around this team much longer.

"I want to keep him for as long as I can but for me, he's such a threat on the left side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Going forward, I haven't seen anyone as good as him at that age in terms of quality and what he can deliver in the final third."

The 18-year-old has already admitted that he has aspirations of playing in the first-team, knowing that Jürgen Klopp's problems at left-back could open up an opportunity for him.

"My dream is to play for the first team one day, and maybe playing at left-back there is a chance for me in the future if I continue to get stronger and do well," Lewis told the club website earlier this year.

"I just love playing the game and this club means everything to me. I love making tackles and I hate losing. I always want to win and that is the mentality we have with this group."