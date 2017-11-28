Chelsea vs Swansea Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

Swansea City make the long trip down south to face Chelsea as they look to snatch points of the home side to strengthen their bid for survival.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge for the first time since their 1-0 win over Manchester United at the start of this month, and will welcome the much needed rest of not travelling.

Meanwhile for the visitors, Clement and his side will be relishing this game with it being a game they expect to lose, which will allow them to play with freedom and potentially take something out the tie.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

Classic Encounter

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

Chelsea 4-2 Swansea City - (September 13, 2014)

It was a game full of goals back in 2014, right at the start of Chelsea's title winning campaign in the 2014/15 season.

Swansea took the lead in the opening 15 minutes, however it wasn't through one of their own. It was through Chelsea skipper at the time John Terry who put the ball into his own net.

However, a shock on the cards which looked possible after the first was wiped out as Diego Costa netted his first of the afternoon. Chelsea continued on after the break and the Spaniard bagged two more to seal his hat-trick to put the Blues in a convincing lead.

Ten minutes to go and Loic Remy added a fourth and put the game to bed although Swansea got a consolation goal with the game coming to an end. It was certainly a cracker, and the match saw and still has the highest amount of goals in the fixture between the two sides.

Key Battles

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Eden Hazard vs Alfie Mawson

A huge battle. The Swansea defender is slightly inexperienced in the Premier League despite featuring in 40 games in the top flight.

However, his rise to England's top division has been impressive and he will be relishing facing up against Eden Hazard to show off his capabilities.

The Belgian has shone for the Blues this year and will be the key to any success that the home side have. If the Swans hold firm against Hazard, it could force Chelsea to open the game up to go for the victory, leaving an inkling of opportunity for the visitors to snatch something from the game.

Team News

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Antonio Conte could rest several players on Wednesday night to keep them in tip top condition for the frantic Christmas schedule.

Victor Moses could return, however with the Nigerian only just returning to the bench on Saturday, the Italian may not want to risk him. Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda Jr are both still out through injury.

Disappointing news for the Swans as Tammy Abraham is ruled out of the trip to Stamford Bridge due to Chelsea being his parent club. That will mean Wilfried Bony is set to start up top for the away side.

Predicted Chelsea Lineup: Courtois: Azpilicueta, Christensen; Cahill; Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata.





Predicted Swansea Lineup: Fabianski; Naughton, Van Der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson; Mesa, Clucas, Carroll, Renato Sanches; Ayew, Bony.

Prediction

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

As you would expect, since the two sides are in opposite ends of the table and with the Blues being at home, it should be nothing but a victory as they look to pile the pressure on the Manchester sides.

Chelsea are on an impressive run of form, being unbeaten in five, and with Swansea only netting seven goals this season, they will find it extremely challenging to score especially against this Chelsea back line.

Unfortunately for Clement, based on their record this season, getting a result from this game is unlikely, and the Swans will most likely not be able to handle the brilliance of the Chelsea attack.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Swansea City



