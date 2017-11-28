Craig Shakespeare Set to Return to Premier League as Allardyce's Everton Assistant

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Former Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare is set to re-join former colleague Sam Allardyce should the former Crystal Palace manager take on the vacant job at Everton.

Allardyce is the bookies favourite to take over at Goodison Park, and is apparently going to appoint the former Leicester City boss as his assistant, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Shakespeare has worked with Allardyce twice before, when they were both at Newcastle and during Allardyce’s decidedly short tenure at the England coach.

The move would also see a reunion with Shakespeare and Leicester’s former head of recruitment Steve Walsh, now director of football at Everton. The two also share the same agent, Steve’s brother Micky.

Shakespeare was sacked by Leicester six weeks ago, just four months into a three-year contract, despite leading the club away from relegation last season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Allardyce was also one of the early favourites to take over at the King Power Stadium before Claude Puel was appointed.

He said he was ‘enjoying life too much’ to consider taking a manager's position, a stance he has since backtracked on with the recent Everton speculation.

“I’d have to consider that, if that phone call happens,” Allardyce told BeIN Sports in early November.

“It looks like it’s really going to be tough for Everton to get out of that position,

“They know what the problems are, they just perhaps want a bit of guidance now how to rectify those problems.

“I’ve been in this position a number of times in the last three clubs I’ve had and I’d just put the team back to basics.”

