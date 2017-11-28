Eden Hazard Gives Strange Reaction to Danny Drinkwater's Inclusion Against Liverpool

Danny Drinkwater made his first league start for new club Chelsea since his move from Leicester City at the weekend, with his inclusion thought by many to be somewhat surprising.

His inclusion in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday was a surprise considering he hasn’t yet made any real impact on the Chelsea side since joining on deadline day in August.

But his performance against Liverpool was impressive, as he successfully kept Phillipe Coutinho and the like quiet for large periods of the game.

Eden Hazard, conversely, has suggested that Drinkwater’s inclusion meant that only Alvaro Morata and himself were the potential match-winners on the pitch for the Blues.

"We changed the system, Danny Drinkwater was on the pitch and then we were a bit more defensive” Hazard told the Evening Standard.

Eden Hazard: Completed nine dribbles vs Liverpool, more than any other player in a Premier League game this season #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/NmmFanoVhQ — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 25, 2017

“The only player around me was Alvaro Morata, so if we wanted to win we had to do something together, just me and him.".

"That's why I tried to pass my opponent every time, and in the first half we did well.

"In the second half it was more complicated, but we scored, so I am happy."

Dubbed the Mohamed Salah derby, the Egyptian winger scored against his old club, dashing away memories of a dismal spell at Stamford Bridge between 2014 and 2016.

He scored his 15th goal in all competitions this season, continuing his ridiculously good form this season, with fellow strikers Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane surprisingly left on the bench by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.