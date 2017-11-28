Joe Gomez Snubs Jamie Carragher as Liverpool Ace Reveals Shock Footballing Idol

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Joe Gomez has revealed who is footballing idol was growing up - and unfortunately for Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher it wasn't him.

The Liverpool starlet told the Sports Review that it was a former star of one of the Reds' greatest rivals that he had watched closely as a young kid starting out life on the footballer trail, and that hero was none other than Manchester United's Rio Ferdinand.

Gomez did speak glowingly about Carragher upon his arrival at the club from Charlton in the summer of 2015, but admitted that it was Ferdinand that he had viewed regularly to learn how to be a ball playing defender.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

He said: "For me, coming to Liverpool I knew how big Jamie Carragher was, how crucial he was over the years and the number of appearances he made and so on.

"But in terms of playing style it would probably be Rio Ferdinand in the way that he played. How he was a ball-playing centre-half and so on. I looked up to him for that aspect."

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Anfield this season, with 14 first-team appearances to his name and a first full senior England cap earlier in November after he made his debut in impressive fashion against Brazil at Wembley.

Gomez puts his growing stature on Merseyside down to club manager Jurgen Klopp but, when asked about the one piece of advice that has made the difference to him, the ex-Addicks starlet explained that there wasn't one bit of advice that really stood out.

He added: “I wouldn’t say there’s a specific piece of advice, it’s just his management, the way he goes about trying to get the best out of you.

"It’s a really personal connection, rather than just giving instructions or telling me to do this, do that. When he tells you something, he really means it. It gives you that desire to want to play for him and get the best out of yourself for the team and for him, because you just like him as a manager and person as well.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters