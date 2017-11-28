How to Watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Leicester City vs. Tottenham on Nov. 28.

By Nihal Kolur
November 28, 2017

Tottenham travel to King Power Stadium to face Leicester City on Tuesday in a Premier League match.

Tottenham followed up the North London Derby defeat to Arsenal with an impressive comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, but Mauricio Pochettino's side faced familiar Wembley frustrations at the weekend, as West Brom took their share of the points from the capital in a tactical 1-1 draw.

Leicester City are struggling to gather any momentum in the league this season and are without a win in November. Claude Puel's side will look to rectify the situation and stamp the Foxes authority on the league once more, with a win against the recently-stuttering Spurs on Tuesday.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How To Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

      Add Reporters