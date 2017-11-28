Man City Skipper Vincent Kompany Warns High-Flying Teammates to 'Stay Grounded'

Manchester City are in a serious purple patch of form this season following Sunday's hard fought 2-1 comeback victory at Huddersfield, restoring their eight point lead atop the Premier League table.

But captain Vincent Kompany, has urged his high flying team-mates to stay humble and grounded in pursuit of the title in England's top flight.

Pep Guardiola's outfit are currently unbeaten and despite the best efforts of the Terriers, managed to equal a club record of 11 straight league wins this season, with title rivals seemingly unable to derail the Citizens.

Speaking to Daily Star the Belgian revealed: "After 15 years at this level, the one thing you know and learn is that you do not crown yourself champions in November.

"Let’s be steady. The biggest challenge for us now is to go back home and say the next game, let’s do it again and do it again."

He maintained that: "The team has got this motivation and I make it more about the next game. We have won nothing and achieved nothing - and that’s the key message here."

Kompany then explained that as a defender, he gets the most pleasure from grinding out hard fought victories similar to the triumph at John Smith's Stadium.

"In the second half we showed the character and courage - and we needed to show that. It was typical of football. I don’t think they had a shot on target, yet they scored somehow.

"Usually you don’t win those games, so I get a lot more satisfaction out of that than a three or 4-0 win. I think we needed a win like this."

Manchester City will look to break their current record for consecutive wins at the Etihad on Wednesday, against a Southampton outfit buoyed by en emphatic 4-1 win over Everton. On current form you certainly wouldn't back against the Citizens though.