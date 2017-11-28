Spurs Striker Harry Kane Could Be About to Break a 22-Year-Old Premier League Goalscoring Record

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

2017's most formidable striker Harry Kane could well be on the verge of breaking a 22-year-old Premier League record before the end of December - by eclipsing Alan Shearer's 36 goals in a single calendar year.

Kane has already joined an exclusive group of strikers to manager 30 Premier League goals in a space of a year: Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Rudd van Nistelrooy, Les Ferdinand and Robin van Persie. However, if the 24-year-old notches seven more goals before the new year, he will break Shearer's record of 36 in one single year (1995).

So, let's see if he can do it. Spurs currently have eight top flight fixtures remaining in 2017; the list goes as follows:

Leicester vs Tottenham - Tuesday 28th November

Watford vs Tottenham - Saturday 2nd December

Tottenham vs Stoke - Saturday 9th December

Tottenham vs Brighton - Wednesday 13th December 

Manchester City vs Tottenham - Saturday 16th December 

Burnley vs Tottenham - Saturday 23rd December 

Tottenham vs Southampton - Tuesday 26th December 

Tottenham vs West Ham - Sunday 31st December

In comparison to some of the matches that Spurs could be playing, these fixtures seem relatively 'easy' (in before "there are no easy Premier League matches!"). All things considered, the only team that Kane and Co wouldn't be expecting to beat are Man City - and the striker would more than be expecting to rack up a fair few goals during that time.

So far in 2017, Kane is accumulated his 30 goals in only 29 games. With that in mind, we should probably expect to see Shearer's record finally broken this year. 

Having said that, this is football; and he could tear his ACL on Tuesday against Leicester and be ruled out for the rest of the season. But best of luck, Harry.

