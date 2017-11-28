VIDEO: Philippe Coutinho Names Dream 5-a-Side Team Packed With Modern Day Legends

Liverpool maestro Phillipe Coutinho has named his dream 5-a-side team in a video interview with Soccer AM, packing it full of modern day legends he has played alongside at club or international level for Inter Milan, Liverpool and Brazil.

Julio Cesar (GK): "When I arrived at Inter Milan, for me, he was the best goalkeeper at that moment. I arrived there so young and it was difficult being a long way from my family and friends, and for sure he was one of the guys that helped me."

Lucio (DF): "Again, when I arrived [at Inter], he was maybe at his best and won everything [in 2010]. He is a really nice guy, but he arrived in the dressing room before a game he changed - you could not talk to him because he was very focused on the game.

Steven Gerrard (MF): "I learned a lot from him. When I arrived [at Liverpool] it was like a dream to play with him - he was a guy I used to watch in Brazil and play with him on the Playstation. He was an idol for me, but in training you can see he's even better."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Neymar (FW): "I've played with him many times because we used to go to the national team together at Under-15, Under-16, Under-17. He was always different. [The Ballon d'Or] is coming, I think. He's very skilful, you see in training he would have no space and five players around him and just do one movement...you think maybe it's easy to do this, but it's not."

Luis Suarez (FW): "I use the word 'killer' in front of goal. He doesn't miss, if he chance he scores. Also, he fights a lot. He's really nice [off the field] and is a family guy and helped me a lot when I arrived [at Liverpool]. He likes to be with his family and his children.

Coutinho rounded off the selection by choosing Gerrard as captain.