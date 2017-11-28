VIDEO: QPR Boss Ian Holloway Berates Fans for Leaving Early as Side Earn Last Gasp Draw vs Brentford

Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway has torn into the club's fans who left early during their 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday evening. The visitors were 2-0 up and cruising until stoppage time, when late goals from Matt Smith and Luke Freeman salvaged a crucial point for the Championship strugglers.

Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, Holloway praised his side for their character and fighting spirit in claiming the point, but decided to turn his attentions towards the thousands of QPR fans who headed for the exits before the crucial goals were scored.

WATCH: Ian Holloway's message for the @QPRFC fans who left tonight's match early! 😠 pic.twitter.com/VSqCm0x9nF — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 27, 2017

QPR still haven't registered a win since the end of October, and haven't won a single away match all season.

With a series of tricky fixtures approaching in December, including matches against the likes of Leeds and Bristol City, the Hoops could be fighting off relegation by the time the festive fixtures are complete.

Despite their lower-table status, the former Premier League big spenders have seen signs of encouragement from their players.

Midfielder Luke Freeman has been particularly impressive, providing six assists and three goals so far this campaign. Holloway will be desperate to see QPR's fortunes change, as they continue to struggle in the highly competitive division.