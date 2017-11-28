VIDEO: QPR Boss Ian Holloway Berates Fans for Leaving Early as Side Earn Last Gasp Draw vs Brentford

By 90Min
November 28, 2017

Queens Park Rangers boss Ian Holloway has torn into the club's fans who left early during their 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday evening. The visitors were 2-0 up and cruising until stoppage time, when late goals from Matt Smith and Luke Freeman salvaged a crucial point for the Championship strugglers.

Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, Holloway praised his side for their character and fighting spirit in claiming the point, but decided to turn his attentions towards the thousands of QPR fans who headed for the exits before the crucial goals were scored.

QPR still haven't registered a win since the end of October, and haven't won a single away match all season. 

With a series of tricky fixtures approaching in December, including matches against the likes of Leeds and Bristol City, the Hoops could be fighting off relegation by the time the festive fixtures are complete.

Despite their lower-table status, the former Premier League big spenders have seen signs of encouragement from their players. 

Midfielder Luke Freeman has been particularly impressive, providing six assists and three goals so far this campaign. Holloway will be desperate to see QPR's fortunes change, as they continue to struggle in the highly competitive division.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters