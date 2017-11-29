Arsenal continued their good run of form in the Premier League with a flattering 5-0 victory over David Wagner's Huddersfield.

Mesut Ozil proved to be the difference for the Gunners at the Emirates, giving the hosts a huge confidence boost ahead of their clash with Manchester United on Saturday.

The Terriers started brightly after kickoff. However, Arsenal were in control of the ball as soon as possession turned over and inside three minutes, Arsène Wenger's side were ahead.

A delightful first-time flick from Aaron Ramsey found its way through to Alexandre Lacazette on the edge of the penalty area.

Despite being forced onto his weaker foot, the Frenchman opened up half a yard of space on his marker and dispatched the ball inside the near post, leaving Jonas Lössl helpless to stop Arsenal taking the lead.

The early goal allowed Arsenal to dictate the play for the remainder of the first-half, holding onto the ball and waiting for Huddersfield to make a mistake.

After seeing Lacazette come close to scoring a second, Collin Quaner had the visitor's first real chance of the game. However, Laurent Koscielny recovered well for the hosts and got back to block the winger's left-footed effort, keeping Arsenal in front as the two sides went into the break.

Ozil had an early second-half effort blocked by the impressive Martin Cranie, something that Huddersfield's Quaner wasn't able to capitalize on when his close-range effort was saved by Petr Čech minutes later.

Olivier Giroud, a halftime substitute for Lacazette, saw a guilt-edged chance rattle the woodwork via the fingertips of Jonas Lössl.

After some outstanding first time passing from Arsenal to open up space, Ozil provided a killer pass to set Giroud up from close range, the Frenchman atoning for his earlier miss with a confident finish.

Almost immediately after Giroud's goal, Ozil turned provider once again. This time, the German's right-footed cross set up Alexis Sánchez and the Chilean fired the ball powerfully into the roof of the net.

Ozil then got in on the act and put the gloss on Arsenal's performance. After being sent through from Aaron Ramsey, the 29-year-old chipped the ball over Lössl and to round off an outstanding five minute period for the Gunners.

Giroud then got his second of the game in the dying embers of the match, snatching the ball off the toes of Sead Kolašinac to stake his claim for a spot in the Arsenal first-team, ahead of Saturday's crunch match with Manchester United.