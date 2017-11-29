Arsenal Favourite Santi Cazorla Confirms Yet More Surgery on Troublesome Achilles

Arsenal fan favourite Santi Cazorla faces yet another setback in his bid to recover from a long-term Achilles injury after confirming that the troublesome problem required yet more surgery before he is able to get back onto the pitch.

Cazorla, who last played for the Gunners in a Champions League against Ludogorets game over 13 months ago, has already undergone eight surgical procedures on the afflicted tendon.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Earlier this month, the Spanish midfield maestro's injury hell was revealed after he gave an interview explaining how doctors had discussed the potential need to amputate his foot following an infection and cut skin from his tattooed forearm to graft onto his surgery-ravaged ankle.

"I have had to undergo surgery because of some discomfort in the tendon that had dragged on over the last few days or so. It is delaying the date of my return to the pitch," Cazorla explained to his 2.03m Twitter followers on Wednesday morning.

"I maintain the illusion and motivation to enjoy my great passion, football," he added positively.

Debido a unas molestias en el tendón que llevaba arrastrando los ultimos dias, he tenido que volver a pasar por el quirofano. Toca retrasar la fecha de vuelta a los terrenos de juego, mantengo la ilusión y motivación para volver a disfrutar de mi gran pasión, el futbol.#football pic.twitter.com/HpYYRd9VyQ — Santi Cazorla (@19SCazorla) November 29, 2017

It remains to be seen how much the latest operation will delay his comeback by, but Arsenal supporters will continue to wish the 32-year-old all the best.

Even before his current Achilles problem, Cazorla had missed much of the 2015/16 season with a knee injury. As a result, the Euro 2008 and 2012 winner, who is due to be out of contract in June 2018, has now played only 23 Premier League games since the end of 2014/15.

Having joined Arsenal from Malaga in the summer of 2012, Cazorla missed just eight Premier League games in his first three seasons with the club, playing all 38 in a stunning debut season.