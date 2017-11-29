Arsenal Favourite Santi Cazorla Confirms Yet More Surgery on Troublesome Achilles

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Arsenal fan favourite Santi Cazorla faces yet another setback in his bid to recover from a long-term Achilles injury after confirming that the troublesome problem required yet more surgery before he is able to get back onto the pitch.

Cazorla, who last played for the Gunners in a Champions League against Ludogorets game over 13 months ago, has already undergone eight surgical procedures on the afflicted tendon.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Earlier this month, the Spanish midfield maestro's injury hell was revealed after he gave an interview explaining how doctors had discussed the potential need to amputate his foot following an infection and cut skin from his tattooed forearm to graft onto his surgery-ravaged ankle.

"I have had to undergo surgery because of some discomfort in the tendon that had dragged on over the last few days or so. It is delaying the date of my return to the pitch," Cazorla explained to his 2.03m Twitter followers on Wednesday morning.

"I maintain the illusion and motivation to enjoy my great passion, football," he added positively.

It remains to be seen how much the latest operation will delay his comeback by, but Arsenal supporters will continue to wish the 32-year-old all the best.

Even before his current Achilles problem, Cazorla had missed much of the 2015/16 season with a knee injury. As a result, the Euro 2008 and 2012 winner, who is due to be out of contract in June 2018, has now played only 23 Premier League games since the end of 2014/15.

Having joined Arsenal from Malaga in the summer of 2012, Cazorla missed just eight Premier League games in his first three seasons with the club, playing all 38 in a stunning debut season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters