Benfica CEO Hands Man Utd Huge Boost in £18m Pursuit of Star Full-Back Alex Grimaldo

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Manchester United have been boosted in their supposed attempts to land Benfica star Alex Grimaldo after the club's CEO revealed that every player has his price.

Domingos Oliveira told the International Business Times that there was a "certain market" for all of Benfica's star men, and he even strangely mentioned Grimaldo by name without being asked specifically about the left-back.

United are still believed to be monitoring the former Barcelona youth product's situation in Portugal as Jose Mourinho eyes a long-term successor to Ashley Young.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

And Oliveira offered the biggest hint yet that Benfica may sell the 22-year-old if a suitable offer is made.

He said: "All of the Benfica players have a certain market. Now you have some differences, the oldest guy we have in the team is Julio Cesar who is 38 years old and youngest is Miles Svilar who is 18.

"But for a player who is 25, 26, 27, or younger at 22, 23, 24, there is a huge market.

"I am not talking specifically about Grimaldo, but all players with those conditions, they have a market.

"We do not want to close the door to anyone. We don't want to force them to stay here. We want them to stay as long as they can.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"And while they are here they are happy, but once both parties agree on a transfer, usually the player leaves. But as mentioned before, leave with a good relationship with the club."

United were first linked with Grimaldo back in October 2016, and have continued to be touted as a potential destination for him in each of the last two transfer windows.

The Spain Under-21 international is thought to be available for as little as £18m, but question marks remain over United's official line of enquiries regarding his signature.

Grimaldo has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Benfica since he moved across the continent for £2m in January 2016, and has already lifted five trophies with the Liga Primeira giant - including two league titles - in his first 18 months at the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters