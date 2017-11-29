Benfica CEO Hands Man Utd Huge Boost in £18m Pursuit of Star Full-Back Alex Grimaldo

Manchester United have been boosted in their supposed attempts to land Benfica star Alex Grimaldo after the club's CEO revealed that every player has his price.

Domingos Oliveira told the International Business Times that there was a "certain market" for all of Benfica's star men, and he even strangely mentioned Grimaldo by name without being asked specifically about the left-back.

United are still believed to be monitoring the former Barcelona youth product's situation in Portugal as Jose Mourinho eyes a long-term successor to Ashley Young.

And Oliveira offered the biggest hint yet that Benfica may sell the 22-year-old if a suitable offer is made.

He said: "All of the Benfica players have a certain market. Now you have some differences, the oldest guy we have in the team is Julio Cesar who is 38 years old and youngest is Miles Svilar who is 18.

"But for a player who is 25, 26, 27, or younger at 22, 23, 24, there is a huge market.

"I am not talking specifically about Grimaldo, but all players with those conditions, they have a market.

"We do not want to close the door to anyone. We don't want to force them to stay here. We want them to stay as long as they can.

"And while they are here they are happy, but once both parties agree on a transfer, usually the player leaves. But as mentioned before, leave with a good relationship with the club."

United were first linked with Grimaldo back in October 2016, and have continued to be touted as a potential destination for him in each of the last two transfer windows.

The Spain Under-21 international is thought to be available for as little as £18m, but question marks remain over United's official line of enquiries regarding his signature.

Grimaldo has made 39 appearances in all competitions for Benfica since he moved across the continent for £2m in January 2016, and has already lifted five trophies with the Liga Primeira giant - including two league titles - in his first 18 months at the club.

