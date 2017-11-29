Chelsea Star Thibaut Courtois Reveals Why He Thinks He's the World's Best Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois has explained why he thinks he's the best goalkeeper in the world - and that his belief stems from having a winner's mentality.

The Chelsea goalkeeper spoke exclusively to Sky Sports ahead of his club's Premier League showdown with Swansea on Wednesday, and was asked about whether he considered himself to be the world's best in his position.

Courtois agreed that it was difficult to look past himself as the number one shot stopper in football, but revealed that any player with ambitions of becoming the best in the world needed to have that mindset.

He remarked: "Yeah, I think obviously I feel like that, you have to have the self-belief that you are the best, that's important to have that mind-set.

"Obviously there are other great goalkeepers, so it's not for me to judge who is the best, but obviously I feel the best because that has to be your mind-set.

"I think every great player in the world, and every great goalkeeper in the world will have that mind-set, and it should be like that. I try to work every day very hard to become better and better."

Chelsea find themselves playing catch up in the race to retain their league title after current league leaders Manchester City stretched their points tally at the summit to 11 points over the Blues last weekend.

Antonio Conte's men face six winnable matches in the lead up to Christmas in England's top flight with a Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid sandwiched inbetween.

It is shaping up to a be a testing fixture list for Conte and his players, but Courtois admitted that every single game was a must-win for the Londoners if they harboured hopes of catching Pep Guardiol's runaway train before the season's end.

He said: "I think all games coming up are must-win games, I think if you are 11 points behind City, you have to keep winning and hope they lose some points. If you want to play to win the title, those games you have to win of course.

"We are still there in it, but it depends on ourselves, we need to keep winning and see what others do. At the moment City are playing well and winning, so you have to hope that they drop points, and that you yourself keep on winning.

"I think we have tough fixtures, but obviously not against the top six, so they are games we have to win and to get a winning run."