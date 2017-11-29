How to watch Club América vs. Tigres UANL on Nov. 29.
Club America will host Tigres UANL at Estadio Azteca on Wednesday night in Leg 1 of the semifinals of the 2017 Apertura.
Tigres won nine of its 17 matches, earning 32 points. Tigres advanced past Leon in the quarterfinals
America also won nine of its 17 matches but lost five to earn 30 points. America advanced past Cruz Azul in the semifinals.
Find out how to watch the match below.
How to Watch
Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Univision HDN
Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.