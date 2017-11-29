Club America will host Tigres UANL at Estadio Azteca on Wednesday night in Leg 1 of the semifinals of the 2017 Apertura.

Tigres won nine of its 17 matches, earning 32 points. Tigres advanced past Leon in the quarterfinals

America also won nine of its 17 matches but lost five to earn 30 points. America advanced past Cruz Azul in the semifinals.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision HDN

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.