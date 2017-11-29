Ex-Milan and Juventus Legend Gianluca Zambrotta Says Rossoneri Will 'Jump Into the Fire' for Gattuso

Gianluca Zambrotta has said fond words about his former Milan and Italy teammate Gennaro Gattuso, who was recently appointed as the Rossoneri's new coach.

The 39-year-old was named caretaker manager after the sacking of Vincenzo Montella, whose failures in Serie A have led the club to let him go.

Gattuso has now started training his men for Milan's Serie A match against Benevento, and his old friend Zambrotta has claimed that he has all the qualities to make the difference at the club.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I am sorry for Montella. The managers are usually those who pay for the team's misfortunes and he actually is a good coach who knows how to make teams play well.

"Needless to say, I am very happy for Rino and joyful to see him at such high levels. He gave Milan so much in his life, and Milan did the same to him. He knows the spirit of being a Rossonero more than anyone else."

He continued: "I believe that players would jump into the fire for his if he ever asked. There are many successful managers in the history of Italian football, from Fabio Capello to Marcello Lippi and Carlo Ancelotti - all of them had different personalities that turned out to be successful.

"I am sure that Gattuso has a winning one too, and he only needs to understand how to make the best out of it."

The pair played side by side at Milan and won the World Cup with Italy together in 2006. Zambrotta, who therefore knows Gattuso very well, concluded: "He doesn't fear anything and that's very important in this profession.

"I can assure you that he is very well prepared for this task."