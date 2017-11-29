Former Red Devil Rio Ferdinand Trolls Ashley Young Over Stunning Free-Kick in Watford Win

Former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand was at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night to witness the enthralling Premier League encounter between Watford and Manchester United and was a little surprised by the quality of Ashley Young's sublime free kick.

Although Jesse Lingard scored a superb solo goal to confirm United's 4-2 victory in the dying minutes of the match, it was Ashley Young's 25th minute free kick during the first half that got everyone talking and was undoubtedly the goal of the game.

Arguably a goal of that quality should earn any footballer the respect from a former player, especially from a United legend. But during the half-time analysis, Rio Ferdinand brutally trolled his former team mate.

As part of BT Sport's commentary team Ferdinand said (via the Metro): "I’ve never seen him do that at any time of his life.

"I didn’t think Youngy had the muscle in his legs to get it that far."





The high class strike did not only surprise Ferdinand in regards to the quality, but the former Hornets' inspirational goal also astounded his own manager in Jose Mourinho, who sat motionless, as the United bench erupted in celebration.

Jose Mourinho's reaction to Young's free-kick... 😮😳



Young's free kick is already a contender for goal of the season, he will be hoping he has another up his sleeve as United prepare for the visit of title rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford in a couple of weeks time.