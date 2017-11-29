Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Concedes Bayern Are Surprised by Hoffenheim's Valuation of Sandro Wagner

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted Bayern are shocked at Hoffenheim's astronomic valuation of striker Sandro Wagner, citing their aversion to the club's current asking price.

Rummenigge made it clear that 1899 Hoffenheim will have to lower their price for any deal to be completed in January, as reported by Goal.

Earlier this month, Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes acknowledged the club had engaged in talks to bring the, as of Wednesday (Happy Birthday Sandro!), 30-year-old German striker to the Allianz Arena, to provide cover and support for current marksman Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker has been publicly critical of Bayern's spending in the last few months, leading to rumours of his departure, and the move is also seen as a way of indulging the number nine.

However, after Hoffenheim's recent valuation of the player, Rummenigge admitted there was no guarantee a deal will be reached, telling the press in Bavaria: "It was clear Hoffenheim won't shoot low, but higher than we imagined regarding the transfer fee.



"I don't know if we reach an agreement. We are not ready to pay every prize," he continued.

"We have to speak about that issue intensively with the coach. If he sees the necessity and we can reach a reasonable transfer fee, I won't exclude that."

Rummenigge also made it clear Wagner was not the only option, but remained bullish they could get their man: "For sure we discuss that, we don't speak exclusively about one case.

"But he is a player who has interest. He has huge interests privately. His wife is living here, she expects her third child. I would say there are common interests between us and the player. So it's not too easy for Hoffenheim."

The Chairman was also unconcerned by the prospect of Wagner's possibly limited opportunities at Bayern undermining his World Cup aspirations, claiming: "If he does it, he'll have spoken to [Germany boss] Joachim Low and he'll have found an uncomplicated solution."