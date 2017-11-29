Angel Di Maria is reportedly still holding out hope over a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to Barcelona in the January window, after a summer switch failed to materialize despite interest from both sides.

Le 10 Sport (via Sport) has alleged that the forward has not thrown in the towel over a dream switch to Camp Nou - a move that would be a strange one given his previous ties to Real Madrid.

PSG are reported to be holding out for a fee in the region of £66m to part with Di Maria, but they may end keeping hold of the ex-Manchester United man, if Barca opt to continue their protracted pursuit of Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho instead.

Di Maria has fallen down the pecking order somewhat with Les Parisiens after the arrival of Neymar from, ironically, Barcelona in a world-record £200m transfer.

PSG may need to sell in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, but the Argentina international is said to have stopped communicating with a number of interested parties in the Chinese Super League after he became aware of Barcelona's apparent interest, and is now desperate to move to Catalonia regardless of how much money other clubs can throw at him.

Di Maria's desire to leave Parc de Princes is also down to his determination to book his place on the plane to the 2018 World Cup in Russia with his national side.

Moving to Barcelona would be an unusual switch for the 29-year-old to make if he is eyeing regular minutes on the pitch. With Ernesto Valverde likely to plump for a front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona's attack, Di Maria may be forced to move back into a midfield three in order to get playing time.

With other options like Gerard Deulofeu and Pace Alcacer also available to La Blaugrana's manager in attack, Di Maria would struggle to start many matches in an advanced role.

Di Maria was captured on camera sitting on a ball during PSG's warm-up session ahead of their Champions League thumping of Celtic last week, and that image has done little to quell speculation over his immediate future with Unai Emery's men.