PHOTO: Schalke Unveil Taunting T-Shirt to Mark Spectacular Comeback Against Fierce Rivals Dortmund

Bundesliga outfit FC Schalke 04 have released an exclusive commerative t-shirt following their unbelievable comeback against bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The side from Gelsenkirchen were trailing by a seemingly incontestable four goals after just 25 minutes, but an astonishing second half comeback from the visitors, capped by a 94th minute equaliser, saved Schalke's blushes and immortalized the game as one of the great Ruhr Derbies.

Unsurprisingly, FC Schalke are reluctant to forget such a remarkable occasion, and have thus memorialized the event with special merchandise, as reported by FourFourTwo.

For just €19.95, fans of the team can purchase a "Derbysieger" shirt, which ironically translates to "Derby Winners", despite the tied result. However, you can forgive the club for considering the four-all draw a victory, taking into account their disastrous position at half time.

After a horrendous run of form, and manager Peter Bosz under increasing pressure to deliver, Dortmund were ecstatic to finally see their efforts translate to performance in the first half at the



Westfalenstadion, especially in such a high profile game.

However, Schalke's miraculous second half recovery meant they remained three points ahead of their local rivals in third position, with Dortmund now languishing in fifth, having previously been five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after seven games.

Bosz now faces a difficult away game at Bayer Leverkusen, only one point and one position behind them in the table, to salvage his job. Meanwhile, Schalke take on bottom side FC Köln, seeking to continue their excellent run of form.

