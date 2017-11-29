Sami Khedira Says Gonzalo Higuain Is Doing All He Can to be Available for Crunch Napoli Clash

November 29, 2017

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has said that Gonzalo Higuain is putting in lots of effort and doing all he can to be ready for The Old Lady's clash with his former team Napoli on Friday night.

The Argentinian striker paid a visit to the surgeon this week for an operation on a broken finger and is doubtful, with the crucial fixture looming. But he is already back in training and doing "everything to be there," according to the German.

“It’s never easy after an operation, but he’s doing everything to be there,” Khedira told Sky Sports (H/T Football Italia).

“He tried training today, I don't know if he felt pain you’d have to ask him. He’s trying everything to be there, but there are only two days left until the game.

“If he plays it will be a good thing for us, otherwise we have other top forwards who can replace him.

“I don’t know if he’s fit or not, I think at the moment his presence is in doubt.”

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Juve are currently third on the Serie A table, but a win over Napoli would see them move into second place before Inter Milan face Chievo on Sunday. 

Napoli also stand to lose their perch atop the standings if they lose and Inter win. 

Khedira, though, was full of praise for the Naples side and their manager.

“They have a lot of players with the qualities to decide the game, even on the bench," he added. "They have a great Coach [Maurizio Sarri], a good squad in general, a good goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack."

