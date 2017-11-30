Antonio Rüdiger Lauds Chelsea's Patience in the Lead Up to His Match Winning Goal Against Swansea

Antonio Rüdiger has praised Chelsea's calm and patience approach against Swansea on Wednesday night which saw him net the winner, and secure his first Premier League goal for the club.

The 24-year-old joined the Blues in the summer from Roma, where he netted his first Chelsea goal against Everton in the League Cup, but the German international had to wait until his 10th league appearance to open his top flight account.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Rüdiger's goal ensured Chelsea ended the month of November with four wins and one draw, and following his match winning heroics, Rüdiger told the club's website: "It was clear from the start that we would have more ball possession and we also had a few chances but we were a bit unlucky in the first half.





"I think we started well at the start of the second half and in the end one chance went in, my goal, and I am very happy about it.

"My goal was instinct. I had a bit of luck that the ball came there but it did and I am very happy. I am more happy that we have the three points but to score a winning goal is a good feeling.

"I said before it would not be an easy game because Swansea would stand back which they did good, but we were patient and the key also was we did not concede that many counter-attacks.

"You can never feel comfortable because the Premier League is a competitive league and the opposition can cause danger.

The clash at Stamford Bridge was the defenders first league start since the end of October, but the congested festive fixture list offered Rüdiger an opportunity to stake a claim for a regular starting position, and he didn't disappoint.

Rudiger's header last night is very underrated. To head the ball accurately at that pace after a deflection is a ridiculously tough thing to do. — #4. (@ThatMunichNight) November 30, 2017

On the competition for places, the 24-year-old added: "We have some momentum and that is why we also have to rotate and everyone needs to get in their best form.

"Football is about competition and I know we have good players like Christensen, Cahill, Azpilicueta and David Luiz, and it is important if I get the chance to try to help the team like this.

"I am very happy because my aim is always to help the team and if I get a goal like this it is always very good."