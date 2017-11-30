Daley Blind Man Utd Future in Doubt as Report Claims Player Fears Being Sold in Summer

Manchester United utility player Daley Blind reportedly fears being shown the door by the club in the summer, three years after arriving at Old Trafford from boyhood club Ajax.

According to The Times, Blind is concerned by a lack of new contract negotiations. His current deal is due to expire at the end of the season and the triggering of a 12-month option will only serve to ensure United can command a transfer fee rather than secure his future.

Blind was a £14m signing in 2014 after an impressive domestic season with Ajax was followed up by a fine World Cup for a Netherlands team that placed third at the tournament.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

He instantly became a United regular, first in a defensive midfield role, and later as a left-sided centre-back in his second season, playing all but three Premier League games during the campaign and appearing in a total of 56 games in all competitions.

However, his role in the team has diminished since Louis van Gaal was replaced by Jose Mourinho as manager at the end of that 2015/16 season.

Blind has still remained a regular in Europe this season, playing a full 90 minutes in all five of United's Champions League fixtures so far, but has become a fringe player as far as Premier League games have been concerned.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Dutchman hasn't appeared in any of United's last eight Premier League games, not even making the matchday selection for the last three. His most recent league appearance came as a one-minute cameo on 23rd September, while he hasn't started a league game since August.





Speaking about his future in July, Blind was clear in his eagerness to stay at the club.

"Which player wouldn't want to stay at United? I am very happy, that's the only thing I can say. I just want to play and where the manager needs me I do my utmost best and give everything I have," he said at the time.

"I think the people know that I have a little bit of a preference to play left centre-back. If I play left-back all season, I would be happy there too, but for me it is just important that I am close to the team. I want to play. I want to start.

"That's the thing I work hard for and that's what makes me happy. For me it's simple I want to play and be on the pitch and want to do everything for that."

Unfortunately for Blind, competition at centre-back is fierce, with Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof vying for places. Rojo is also capable of playing at left-back, where there is further rivalry from Luke Shaw, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young.

Serie A heavyweights Inter have been touted as one possible destination for Blind.