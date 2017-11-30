La Liga Side Valencia Reportedly Keen on January Loan Deal for Everton Striker Sandro

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez is reportedly being courted by La Liga outfit Valencia, with a move in the upcoming January transfer window likely.

The Spaniard arrived from Malaga in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m. For a 22-year old it seemed a bargain buy, but the Spanish international has barely featured for the Toffees this campaign, and could see a move to Valencia as a good escape route.

Everton transfer made more sense

Sandro 16 goals last season

Sandro has struggled for form this season, which has culminated in the ex-Malaga man only featuring 13 times in all competitions. The Spaniard's only goal this season came in Everton's dismal 5-1 defeat against Atalanta.

Valencia are said to be opting for a loan move for the striker, with the option of signing the forward permanently in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

If the transfer were to happen, it would be somewhat disappointing for Sandro. Everton have struggled for a recognised striker all season long, with Oumar Niasse being the only man to step up.





It hasn't been the first time that a foreign striker has struggled in the Premier League and then opted for a move to La Liga. Ex-West Ham striker Simone Zaza has found success in Spain with Valencia, following his terrible time in London.

As for Everton, regardless if Sandro were to leave or not they definitely need to buy a striker in January. The appointment of Sam Allardyce and a recent win 4-0 against the Hammers has brought some optimism to Goodison Park, with the Toffees fans hopeful of more good times ahead.