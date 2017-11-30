La Liga Side Valencia Reportedly Keen on January Loan Deal for Everton Striker Sandro

November 30, 2017

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez is reportedly being courted by La Liga outfit Valencia, with a move in the upcoming January transfer window likely.

The Spaniard arrived from Malaga in the summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £5m. For a 22-year old it seemed a bargain buy, but the Spanish international has barely featured for the Toffees this campaign, and could see a move to Valencia as a good escape route.

Sandro has struggled for form this season, which has culminated in the ex-Malaga man only featuring 13 times in all competitions. The Spaniard's only goal this season came in Everton's dismal 5-1 defeat against Atalanta. 

Valencia are said to be opting for a loan move for the striker, with the option of signing the forward permanently in the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

If the transfer were to happen, it would be somewhat disappointing for Sandro. Everton have struggled for a recognised striker all season long, with Oumar Niasse being the only man to step up. 


It hasn't been the first time that a foreign striker has struggled in the Premier League and then opted for a move to La Liga. Ex-West Ham striker Simone Zaza has found success in Spain with Valencia, following his terrible time in London.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

As for Everton, regardless if Sandro were to leave or not they definitely need to buy a striker in January. The appointment of Sam Allardyce and a recent win 4-0 against the Hammers has brought some optimism to Goodison Park, with the Toffees fans hopeful of more good times ahead.

