Liverpool's Divock Origi Admits Wolfsburg Spell Could Be Extended as Anything Can Happen in Football

Wolfsburg's Divock Origi, currently on loan from Liverpool, has admitted that his spell with the German club could be extended into a second season as 'anything can happen in football.'

The Belgium international has transitioned seamlessly into the Bundesliga having scored four goals in his 11 league appearances to date, with Origi revealing he has set the bar very high for his time with Wolfsburg.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

After making just 14 league starts for Liverpool last season, the 22-year-old went in search of regular first team football and he has seemingly found a rich vein of form with Wolfsburg as he has started all but two games this season.

In an interview with Bundesliga.com, Origi revealed he is unsure of what the future has in store for him but failed to rule out extending his stay at the Volkswagen Arena, as he said: "I spoke to Jürgen Klopp for the last time shortly before my move to Wolfsburg, but I'm in close contact with the club.

"Anything can happen in football. The agreement is for the loan to expire at the end of the season. Then I’ll return to Liverpool because I have a good relationship with the club and also with the fans.

"But as I said, you never know what will happen. Right now, I am very happy at Wolfsburg and I’m developing well. It’s a great fit.

Origi also revealed his own high expectations is what will improve him as a player, as he said: "I have a personal goal of how many goals I want to score, but I’ll keep that to myself (laughs).

"I always try to set very high goals and raise the bar very high. I'm never 100 per cent satisfied with myself after a game. I always want to improve.

"On a personal level, I want to develop – always go that step further. I realise that I’m getting better and better. For me it’s positive that I scored my last four goals from different positions.

"Furthermore, I want to be an important part of the team. I know that the team spirit is getting better and better and we’re believing in ourselves more and more as a team.

Having played in Ligue 1 with Lille and in the Premier League with Liverpool, the Bundesliga is a new experience for the striker, and one he is embracing.

He added: "Let's put it this way: I like the soul of the league. Football is a way of life here, there are fantastic fans and great stadiums. The atmosphere is unique. The league is very well organised. That impressed me a lot."