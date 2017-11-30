Man City Defender Claims Current Squad is the Best He's Been a Part of in His Career

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has insisted that the dressing room he's in right now is the strongest he's ever been a part of. 

The Frenchman joined the Citizens in 2014 in a £42m move from Porto, and arguably hasn't yet lived up to his billing at the Etihad.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Last season he was turfed out on loan to Valencia, where he performed well, and has been given a reprieve by Pep Guardiola after it looked like he was going to be moved on in favour of a new centre-back.

Mangala is back in the picture now, and could be in line for more game time at the club with John Stones out with a hamstring problem and Vincent Kompany never far too away from a fresh injury.

The 26-year-old finds himself surrounded by quality players, and has been speaking to the club about life at the Etihad. 

He said: "Yes I think so [it's the best team he's been a part of]. At the moment you watch our game and I think you can just enjoy. Even if you don't play the big games like the derby, but a small team, people say 'Yes I want to watch City today, because I know we can see some good play'."

Mangala's last appearance came against Huddersfield last weekend and also replaced the injured John Stones at Leicester, meaning he could well be about to remind fans of his importance to the side.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters