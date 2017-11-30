Man City Defender Claims Current Squad is the Best He's Been a Part of in His Career

Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala has insisted that the dressing room he's in right now is the strongest he's ever been a part of.



The Frenchman joined the Citizens in 2014 in a £42m move from Porto, and arguably hasn't yet lived up to his billing at the Etihad.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Last season he was turfed out on loan to Valencia, where he performed well, and has been given a reprieve by Pep Guardiola after it looked like he was going to be moved on in favour of a new centre-back.

Mangala is back in the picture now, and could be in line for more game time at the club with John Stones out with a hamstring problem and Vincent Kompany never far too away from a fresh injury.

🦈 @Elia22Mangala says that this City team is the best team that he's ever been a part of! #mancity pic.twitter.com/mirUXNQSlF — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 30, 2017

The 26-year-old finds himself surrounded by quality players, and has been speaking to the club about life at the Etihad.

He said: "Yes I think so [it's the best team he's been a part of]. At the moment you watch our game and I think you can just enjoy. Even if you don't play the big games like the derby, but a small team, people say 'Yes I want to watch City today, because I know we can see some good play'."

Mangala's last appearance came against Huddersfield last weekend and also replaced the injured John Stones at Leicester, meaning he could well be about to remind fans of his importance to the side.

