Pep Guardiola Explains Heated Exchange With Southampton's Nathan Redmond After Late Man City Win

Manchester City left it late against Southampton to grab the three points in their midweek Premier League tie. A 96th-minute winner from Raheem Sterling ensured that City's winning Premier League run was extended to 12 games.

But one of the biggest talking points of the match occurred moments after the full-time whistle had blown as City manager Pep Guardiola came racing onto the pitch to confront Saints winger Nathan Redmond.

Guardiola appeared to be shouting in the face at Redmond, at one point he even pushed the Englishman in the chest. But following the match, Pep explained that he was frustrated in how the Saints chose to play throughout the game.

"I was telling Nathan Redmond how good he is at the end," said Guardiola (via the Metro). "Southampton have some super talented players, Redmond is so good one against one."





Southampton put of one of the best defences against the free-scoring Manchester City so far this season. They had held Guardiola's men to a 1-1 draw until the dying seconds of the game.





But Guardiola was angry with how the Saints chose to play against City, and expressed his frustrations on their negative style of playing on Redmond.





He added, "they [Southampton] didn’t want to play, they were time wasting from the ninth minute. I just wanted them to play."

Thanks to Sterling's winner, Man City had maintain their eight point lead at the top of the Premier League table. They will face struggling side West Ham United in their next league clash.