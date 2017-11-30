Watford's Brazilian Hotshot Richarlison Offered to AC Milan Amid Chelsea & Tottenham Interest

Watford's 20-year-old Brazilian sensation Richarlison is quickly becoming the biggest name at the Hertfordshire outfit.

The forward signed for Marco Silva's side from Fluminense last summer but has already been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund and most recently AC Milan.

Richarlison's performances have been nothing short of sensational since arriving in England's top flight, and his abundance of tricks combined with end product has seen him confirmed as a star in the Watford ranks.

RICHARLISON in EPL:



Games: 13

Goals: 5

Assists: 3



8 goal involvements. Not bad for the 20-yo in his first season in Europe. pic.twitter.com/yrHAuMVJrg — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) November 25, 2017

Calciomercato are reporting that Watford's executives have 'offered' Richarlison to the Rossoneri.

However, it seems Milan's sporting director Massimo Mirabelli is putting a move for the youngster on the back burner, as he wants to see if the player can maintain the current level of performances in the latter part of the season.

Ironically this campaign, Watford have actually amassed more points than the Serie A and former European giants Milan - who currently sit seventh on 20 points, compared to the Hornets 21 points in their respective leagues.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Marco Silva is seriously unlikely to consider letting his talisman leave the team, when Watford are as few as four points behind Arsenal in the fourth and final Champions League spot.

However come the summer, it seems AC Milan could seriously exercise their interest in the latest Premier League hotshot, as they look to add personnel with the footballing personality to boost the side to achieving European aspirations of their own.

The Hornets' next Premier League outing comes at home against a recently stuttering Tottenham outfit and Silva will be hoping his team can take full advantage.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

If they're to come away with anything on the day, Richarlison will almost certainly have to bear the brunt and take responsibility on the pitch, under the watchful eye of a number of potential suitors.