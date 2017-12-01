Barcelona Tipped to Offer Arda Turan to Arsenal to Sweeten Mesut Ozil January Proposal

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan has been linked with a move to Arsenal in a part-exchange deal that would see Mesut Ozil make a January switch to Camp Nou, but the Turkish star is also reportedly set to be the subject of interest from other clubs in Europe and further afield.

A story from the Daily Star claims that Barcelona are prepared to offer Turan to the Gunners in an attempt to persuade manager Arsene Wenger let Ozil leave six months early - it remains assumed for now that the World Cup winner would depart as a free agent in summer.

Wenger has long insisted that Ozil won't be sold in January, but he may yet see the upside of striking a deal in January if it means bringing in an established star with title winning experience.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Turan has regularly been linked with Arsenal in the past, albeit often superficially with little actual substance, but the idea is certainly an intriguing one.

The report is similar to suggestions of a swap deal for Ozil involving Andre Gomes, another Barcelona fringe player looking for a fresh start, that emerged in November.

But, if a report from Mundo Deportivo is to be believed, Turan is a wanted man this winter. It is said that Galatasaray, his boyhood team, were interested in summer, while French champions Monaco and an un-named club from the Chinese Super League are also now touted.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

It is said that at one point in the last year, Turan received an offer worth €18m-per-year from China and such a payday could be something the 30-year-old now seeks if he really has made his mind up that his future will be better off elsewhere than Camp Nou.