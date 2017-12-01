Everton vs Huddersfield Preview: Previous Meeting, Key Men, Team News & More

Everton entertain Huddersfield Town on Saturday with a timely spring in their step following Wednesday's thumping win over West Ham.

Sam Allardyce's appointment as the Blues' new boss alongside that vital victory will mean the visiting Terriers face an arduous task of securing a shock triumph at Goodison Park.

Both teams will be desperate for a win for varying reasons, so here's all you need to know ahead of the clash:

Previous Meeting

Everton and Huddersfield last locked horns in August 2010 when the hosts ran out 5-1 winners from a League Cup second round contest.

Marouane Fellaini and Jack Rodwell fired the Blues into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes before John Heitinga's own goal halved the deficit just before the break.

However, the Premier League side's quality showed through in the second 45 as Jermaine Beckford's penalty was added to by Louis Saha and Leon Osman to condemn Huddersfield to defeat.

Key Men

After his hat-trick heroics in midweek, Everton's key man choice is an easy decision to make.

Wayne Rooney's first ever three-goal haul for the Toffees will have done his confidence wonders - particularly that sweet third strike - and should mean he'll be ready to dictate the play once more against Huddersfield.

He may not last the full 90 having played the entire game against West Ham, but whilst on the pitch Rooney will be tasked with leading Everton to yet another potential victory.

For the Yorkshire-based club, Aaron Mooy has proved to be an outstanding buy and his influence on the team will be much needed against a revitalised Everton.

The ex-Manchester City man's talents on the ball will be crucial in retaining possession, and he'll need to be at his athletic best to get up and support the lone front man to try and bag the goals necessary to put a dampener on Allardyce's big day.



Team News

Allardyce has ruled Leighton Baines out as he continues to recover from a calf injury sustained against Southampton, but Michael Keane is fit after his bout of concussion.

Oumar Niasse returns from his two-match suspension too, while Phil Jagielka could be recalled after he was rested for the Hammers win.

Terriers boss David Wagner is still without long-term injured trio Philip Billing (ankle), Michael Hefele (achilles) and Jon Stankovic (cruciate knee ligament) but otherwise has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Predicted Everton Starting Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Jagielka, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Lennon, Rooney, Sigurdsson; Calvert-Lewin.





Predicted Huddersfield Starting Lineup: Lossl; Smith, Zanka, Schindler, Malone; Hogg, Williams; Ince, Mooy, van La Parra; Depoitre.

Prediction

Thanks to that morale-boosting win in L4 and with their managerial situation finally resolved, it would take a brave punter to bet against Everton winning this weekend.

The Toffees haven't lost to Huddersfield in the past six meetings, and their tails will be up after that superb victory over the Irons.

Wagner's men will hope to be party poopers on the day but have four of the past five matches to leave themselves in a run of horrendous form. It won't be a pretty affair when the sides face off, but the Toffees should have enough to secure back-to-back wins.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Huddersfield Town