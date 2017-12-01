Former Germany International Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

Former West Germany international Walter Kelsch has been handed a three-year prison sentence after being convicted of aiding his son, Nicolas, in and participating in drug trafficking.

As reported by The Sun, the court heard that the now-62-year-old, who made four appearances for his national side and scored three goals between 1979-80, had helped to supply one of the country's biggest online drug stores.





The report states that the virtual marketplace supplied cocaine, hashish, LSD and ecstasy, and were sold under the section 'Chemical Love' on the Darknet.

Kelsch was found guilty of helping his son, a high-ranking member of the trafficking organisation, import the narcotics from Holland as well as selling and shipping them.

The prosecution had demanded that he be sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, while the defence had pleaded for acquittal.

As it was, the former Germany international's crimes were deemed punishable by three years behind bars, 11 less than the sentence received by his son, Nicolas.

Kelsch spent the majority of his playing career in Germany, making 246 appearances in the Bundesliga and netting 54 times during his time with Stuttgart and now fifth-tier side Homburg.

However, he also found 22 goals across his combined 98 showings in the Bundesliga 2 Sud and the Deutscher Pokal.





During the 1987/88 campaign the striker spent a short period of time in France with RC Strasbourg Alsace, where he made just two appearances but scored once.

Kelsch brought an end to his playing career with Greek side Apollon Smyrnis after a year-long tenure in the summer of 1989.