Man Utd Slap £20m Price Tag on Misfit Luke Shaw Amid Newcastle January Interest

Manchester United have slapped a £20m price tag on defensive misfit and apparent Newcastle target Luke Shaw.

Shaw has been unable to force his way into the United side this term, and has racked up just 47 minutes' worth of Premier League football despite becoming one of the fittest players at the club.

The left-back has been touted as a possible January target for Newcastle as Rafa Benitez eyes reinforcements to cement his team's place in England's top flight, and the Daily Mirror has claimed that the Magpies would have part with £20m to land Shaw.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, a counter article from the Sun has alleged that Newcastle have already made an enquiry for the attacking full-back and, after hearing United's asking price, are reluctant to splash out that much on someone whose career has taken a nose dive since his move to Old Trafford.

Shaw has rarely seen eye to eye with Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho since the latter's appointment in the north west, and the ex-Southampton star has only featured in 25 matches for United since Mourinho's arrival in the summer of 2016.

Part of that is down to foot and groin injuries that Shaw has sustained during Mourinho's 15-month spell at the helm, but his cause wasn't helped by a falling out between the duo last season over regular game time.

Also a belting story in the papers this morning: Luke Shaw is apparently one of the fittest at Man United. Superb timing, with the window about to open. I can't possibly wonder where that story came from.... — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) November 28, 2017

The pair reconciled late in the 2016/17 campaign but, after Shaw's omission from the starting lineup this season, have seemingly been at odds once more.

The 22-year-old's contract is due to expire next summer and, if United wish not to lost him on a free, they may need to sell him in the winter window.

Newcastle are eyeing a proper left-back to replace Javier Manquillo, who has been deputising for the injured Paul Dummett since the second league game of the season.

The Tynesiders would have no problem forking out United's asking price if Amanda Staveley manages to complete her supposed £300m takeover at St.James' Park but, at the present time, don't feel as though Shaw is value for that sum of cash.

Instead, Benitez may look to loan him for six months and get him on a Bosman, but the Spaniard would then face plenty of competition for Shaw's signature in June.

