Real Madrid Tracking German Wonderkid Timo Werner But Remain Wary of Unusual Health Issues

Real Madrid are reportedly tracking RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner with a view to a possible approach during the January transfer window, but a troubling problem with the rising star's ears, circulation and breathing are of apparent concern for Los Blancos.





Werner had to be substituted in the first half of Leipzig's Champions League clash with Besiktas in Istanbul in September after the intense noise in the stadium left him feeling dizzy and unwell.

He was handed earplugs by a team medic in the opening stages of that game, but they clearly did little to help as he left the field not long afterwards.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"He asked to come off so I took him off. It is impossible to prepare your team for an atmosphere like this. There was a deafening noise," coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said of Werner at the time.

According to Marca, Real are interested in Werner, who has scored seven times in 11 Bundesliga games so far this season, and 11 in 18 in all competitions. But only time will tell if the club is prepared to risk an approach in spite of his apparent issues with extreme noise.

Werner, or another striker, is seemingly a must for Real in January. The reigning Spanish and European champions are badly struggling in front of goal by their own very high standards after scoring just 25 times in 13 games so far.

That is nine fewer than Barcelona (34) in the same period of time, while they are also currently outscored by Valencia (33) and Real Sociedad (27). Even mid-table Celta Vigo (24) have only scored one goal less than Real so far.