Premier League target Steven N'Zonzi has been forced to train alone after reportedly falling out with Sevilla manager Eduardo Berizzo.

The highly rated Frenchman joined the Spanish side after spending the best part of three years at Stoke City playing under Tony Pulis and Mark Hughes.

According to Spanish outlet AS, N'Zonzi had a heated quarrel with Berizzo during the break in the recent Champions League match against Liverpool.

N'Zonzi was eventually replaced at half-time with the Reds 3-0 up, and, furious at the decision the former Blackburn player showered and left the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

The 28-year-old missed the remarkable comeback with Pizarro scoring the late, late equaliser.

The AS report also reveals that N'Zonzi, who has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester City and Juventus recently has trained on his own away from the team since the incident, with speculation mounting over his immediate future.

Both Arsenal and Leicester have been linked with the midfielder in an effort to shore up their own problems.

N'Zonzi was left out of the squads for the comeback win against Villarreal and the victory over second tier FC Cartagena in the Copa del Rey, with the January window fast approaching.

Sevilla manager Berizzo spoke on the issue (via Marca), saying: "It is still the same decision. It is a technical decision."

"We do not have anything specific with him - he is one player in the squad, and when we think it is convenient, he can return to the squad."