Simon Mignolet Shares His Preferred World Cup Group for Belgium Ahead of Friday's Draw

Liverpool and Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has shared his preferred World Cup group ahead of the draw at the Kremlin today.

Each qualified nation will discover their fate later today, with England placed in pot two and face the possibility of coming up against the likes of Germany or Brazil from pot one.

Another one of England's possible opponents are Belgium, who qualified top of their group winning nine and drawing one of their ten games.

You ask me my preferred @FIFAWorldCup draw?



Pot 2: England, Spain or Croatia



Pot 3: Egypt or Senegal



Pot 4: Serbia



Tell me something I don’t know about these opponents 😉 #FamiliarFaces #LFC #WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/VsSbVJAw10 — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) December 1, 2017

And going into the draw, Belgium's second choice stopper Mignolet has chosen England as a favoured team to face in the group stages. The 29-year-old opted for England, Spain or Croatia from pot two, Egypt or Senegal from pot three and Serbia from pot four as his ideal opponents.

Liverpool's number one may be forgetting that only two European teams may feature in each group, meaning he'll have to pick an alternative option to Serbia in pot four.

But should the former Sunderland 'keeper's wishes come true, he could face up against a number of Liverpool teammates. Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are likely to feature for England, whereas Mignolet may be given the task of keeping out Egypt's Mohamed Salah.

The Belgian is likely to go to the World Cup as backup to Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, who has cemented his role as number one in recent years.