Thomas Muller Warns Bayern Over Lack of Back Up for Star Man Robert Lewandowski

Thomas Muller has warned Bayern Munich that they are playing a dangerous game by not having ample back up to star striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern forward spoke to the club's TV channel about the need to find a suitable replacement for his teammate if the Poland international befell injury or was suspended.

However, Muller - himself capable of playing up top - explained that it would be difficult to find a quality alternative to Lewandowski given his desire to play every single game for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Muller said: "We have no player who can replace Robert Lewandowski as a striker, being the type of player he is.

"On the other hand, as has been said many times in the past, it's complicated to find a back-up, because Lewandowski wants to play all the time.

"A couple of weeks ago, Lewandowski was having problems and it'd have been good to have a back-up, but when the coach wants to play the back-up every third or fourth game and Lewandowski is fit, that's not a good situation either."

Rummenigge: "The Sandro Wagner deal depends on Jupp Heynckes. We will not just pay any fee. We need to speak again with Jupp and if he sees the need and we can agree on a reasonable fee, then I will not rule it out." #FCBayern pic.twitter.com/qSGKw63vzP — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) November 28, 2017

Bayern are said to be tracking Hoffenheim star Sandro Wagner after both Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes and counterpart Julian Nagelsmann stated that talks had taken place between the two German outfits.

Muller also spoke about the need to potentially find a squad option to replace him in the starting lineup if he feels like he needs a breather but, once again, cited that it was hard for the Bavarians to locate a suitable replacement who would be happy to only feature occasionally.

He added: "Of course, when I get tired, it's easy to say I could really need a backup right now, but if that's the case, then every three months it's also complicated for 'Mr. Backup'.



"That's for the club bosses and the coach to discuss and, at the end of the day, make a decision on that matter. It'll definitely be a good decision."

