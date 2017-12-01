West Ham United Goalkeeper Adrian to Be Restored to the First Team Against Manchester City

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian is set to return to the starting XI when the Hammers take on Manchester City in the Premier League.

Prior to Joe Hart's arrival Adrian had become a regular for West Ham under both Sam Allardyce and Slaven Bilic. However, the Spanish goalkeeper has been limited to only three appearances this season, all of which have come in the EFL Cup.



Adrian has been demoted to second choice goalkeeper following the arrival of Hart, but the England goalkeeper's ineligibility to face his parent club means that Adrian is likely to be restored to the first team; according to football.london.



The 30-year-old's replacement, however, has not been convincing since signing for the club. Hart was recently criticised by new manager David Moyes during the post-match press conference, after a poor kick from the goalkeeper led to Rooney's third goal of a depressing night for West Ham.

Moyes said: "The kick should have been much better. Whether it was a slide or a kick, it had to go somewhere that it wasn't going to put us in any danger, but it put us in danger."

The Scot's comments followed Hart's claim that Moyes was not delivering on his promise of being tough. HITC had reported that the former Manchester City goalkeeper said Moyes was not asking enough of his players.

"Depends what you call tough. I call it getting what’s expected of players," Hart said. "Asking someone to train at 100% and asking someone to give more than they're capable of going on a match day is not being tough in my eyes. It’s just asking someone to do their job."