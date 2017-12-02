Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez Reveals His Family Will Be Supporting England at the World Cup

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has revealed his family will be supporting the opposition when he sends his team out against England at this summer's World Cup.

England were drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Friday's World Cup 2018 draw.

Martinez revealed his families divided loyalties as he is married to Scottish wife Beth and has a four-year-old daughter born in England named Luella.

As quoted in the Mirror, Martinez said: "I knew we were going to get England. My daughter is English so that is the first battle I am going to have when I get home.

"That’s the difficult question, she was born in England but I’m sure I can persuade her to support Belgium!"

Martinez's side are ranked fifth in the FIFA rankings and are dark horses for the competition after going unbeaten through qualifying.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

He added: "We are a group of players with an incredible responsibility, they are true ambassadors for Belgium football. 95 per cent of our squad plays abroad, and when they play for the national team they look forward to it and enjoy it.

"It is a game where there are no secrets – no secrets about Belgium from England or for us about the England team."

Many of those players that take to the pitch will know each other well from playing in the Premier League week in week out, and the two managers will also be accustomed with one another after working as TV pundits together before international management.

"Gareth someone I know well and we have shared big tournaments together covering the Poland and Ukraine Euros. He is a gentleman, someone I admire and I wish him the best of luck – apart from the game against Belgium!"

Belgium's best World Cup finish came in 1986 when they finished fourth, and Martinez believes this sets them as outsiders for the Jules Rimet trophy.

"In many ways when you go into the World Cup the teams that are the favourites are the nations which have won the World Cup before, there is a psychological level that you have to achieve in order to have that.

"We are going to be humble but I don’t think we should look away from the quality that we have in our squad. We want to go to the World Cup to enjoy our football and to enjoy the responsibility of having such a strong generation."

