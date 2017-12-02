Former England Defender Chris Powell Joins Spurs Scouting Staff on Ad-Hoc Basis

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Chris Powell has joined Tottenham Hotspur's scouting staff on an ad-hoc basis, after leaving his role as assistant manager at Derby.

Powell made over 650 appearances for Southend United, Derby County, Charlton Athletic, Watford, Leicester City and West Ham United. 

After retiring, the former England defender went on to become a respected coach managing former teams Charlton, Leicester and Derby, as well as Huddersfield Town.

Matthew Horwood/GettyImages

Powell has been given three manager of the month awards and was even awarded the title of League One Manager of the Year by the League Manager's Association after his promotion with Charlton.

Outside of his managerial career Powell has been the Chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association and was also an ambassador during England's attempt to host the 2018 World Cup.

On the pitch, Tottenham face Watford at Vicarage Road on the weekend and will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat to Leicester.

