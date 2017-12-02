Manchester City vs West Ham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Looking to continue into a 20th consecutive win and draw level with the Premier league record of 13 league wins in a row, leaders Manchester City host David Moyes' struggling West Ham at the Etihad on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola has won all three encounters with the Hammers since taking the reigns at City last summer, scoring 12 goals and conceding just one. A statistic David Moyes will be hoping to avoid upon his return to Manchester, with his recent personal record at Sunderland standing at a much more modest 4-1 aggregate over two fixtures.

Manchester City will be looking to mid-week with their final group game against Shakhtar Donetsk as they search out a perfect score in the group stages; having already guaranteed top spot. They then travel to Manchester United for the following game and will be conscious of resting key players.

Despite their league position West Ham have the pressure off over the next three games as they play Manchester City, followed by Chelsea and Arsenal at home. Even the most optimistic of Hammers fans will not expect much from these fixtures with any points a well earned bonus.

Classic Encounter

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

While Sunday's hosts have the better record in this match up, West Ham are not beyond providing an upset, having taking points off Manchester City in three of the last seven games.



On 23rd January 2016 it took an in-form Sergio Aguero's two goals; one from the spot and the other in the 81st minute, to deny the Hammers a league double against the opposition. A feat not achieved since the 1962-63 season. The sides drew 2-2 with former West Ham player Enner Valencia providing both goals.



Key Battles

Joe Hart / Adrián v Manchester City

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It's somewhat of a mystery who will provide the goals for Manchester City in this fixture, what is certain is that they are coming.

However, as Fraser Forster proved in City's last match, the goalkeeper can make a huge difference. The England international made 10 saves against Pep Guardiola's team and almost caused a major upset in the league leaders chase for perfection. With 12 shots on target and 26 overall, City were ruthless in front of goal, but yet still required a stunning effort from Raheem Sterling to take all three points.

Whoever, is placed between the sticks on Sunday will need to be at their absolute best if West Ham are at the very least to avoid what could be a hugely embarrassing scoreline.

Team News

Manchester City remain without John Stones and Benjamin Mendy, while Leroy Sane is likely to make the squad following a short illness in mid-week. Vincent Kompany remains fit, but may be rested. City will also be keen to maximise their squad depth; in anticipation of two tough games against Shakhtar Donetsk and Manchester United.

West Ham have the joint third highest number of injuries with Fonte, Byram, Hernandez, Carroll, Collins and potentially Reid unavailable for selection. Reid is said to be undergoing a last minute fitness test and should make the squad. While the trio of Byran, Hernandez and Carroll are not expected back until the following week.

Predicted Manchester City XI: Ederson; Danilo, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph; Gundogan, Toure, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling.

Predicted West Ham XI: Adrián; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna,Cresswell; Kouyaté, Obiang; Antonio,Lanzini, Ayew; Arnautovic.

Prediction

The odds are not in David Moyes favour for this fixture, with only a disinterested Manchester City likely to lose out. Guardiola is certain not to let this happen and the goals are likely to come thick and fast; bar a repeat of Forster's goalkeeping heroics.

City are, however, susceptible to a headed goal and West Ham's physicality may stop a completely one sided affair.

Prediction: Manchester City 5-1 West Ham