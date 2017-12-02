Manchester United Star Reveals He Followed Arsenal & Thierry Henry as a Child

Paul Pogba has admitted that he followed Arsenal when he was growing up. However, the Manchester United midfielder was quick to play down his affiliation with the club ahead of United's trip to the Emirates on Saturday.

Pogba is currently enjoying his second spell at Manchester United and has become one of their most important players in midfield. First moving to their academy in 2009, Pogba joined Italian side Juventus 2012 in the search of first-team football.

During his four-year spell in Turin, Pogba established himself as one of the best midfielders in world football.

The French international completed a big money move to return to Old Trafford last season and prior to United's meeting with Arsenal, Pogba admitted that the Gunners had a place in his heart growing up.

"In France, they were very big because they had a lot of French players," he told BBC Sport (via Football London). "And I was a fan of Arsenal, Thierry Henry I was watching him.





"A little fan, yeah. Not a crazy fan but I was watching a lot of Arsenal games," he continued. "It's always been a great club."

Going on to make 68 appearances for the Red Devils, in which he's registered 12 goals and nine assists, Pogba has become one of the most influential players in the Premier League.

The midfielder has made just one appearance against Arsenal in his career, playing the full 90 minutes as Olivier Giroud rescued a point at Old Trafford last season with a towering header in the dying seconds of the match.