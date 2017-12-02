Mauricio Pellegrino Planning Changes for Southampton's Style of Play as They Prepare for Bournemouth

Mauricio Pellegrino will look to his side, who demolished Everton, to put in a similar performance in their next game against Bournemouth, but the Argentinian admits he is also focusing on the bigger picture for his side.

The 46-year-old used a defensive 3-5-2 in his clash with the league leaders midweek, as they were narrowly defeated by Guardiola's men, but he claims he is planning to return to a more attacking style of play as his team look to face up against Bournemouth.

The Saints will look to revert back to the 4-2-3-1, which will also mean recalling a number of names that were on the team-sheet for their 4-1 thrashing of the Toffees.

The likes of Charlie Austin, Sofiane Boufal, Dusan Tadic etc. will likely be called back up to the starting XI for the clash at the Vitality Stadium.

However, Pellegrino is aware of the busy Christmas period as his side face the daunting task of playing eight games before the new year and the Argentinian's needs to take this into consideration when making team selections.

“I will change a little bit, thinking about Sunday, because we had a difficult game the other day, physically.

“I've got some of them fresh and ready to play, especially in attack. But in the next two games we don't know, we never know what will happen in the future, we'll just think about Sunday.

“The next game is the most important but you also have to see the bigger picture a little bit. Always I try to give chances to players who deserve to be on the pitch, not just because it's part of the squad, that's completely different."

The Saints looked good in their 3-5-2 lineup against the leaders, however, Pelligrino insists that it is not something he can deploy every game.

When asked if the 3-5-2 will be used again, he stated: “Yes, it could be, it's another possibility, we've got people to do it.

“Depending on the opponent we can show the stronger side of the team, too.

“I think my team is more comfortable playing this way, but I believe more in the style than the shape, The shape is something we have to organise with and without the ball and in different ways.

“The most important is the dynamic to create between the players. But we showed we can play in a different way, with character.”

Pellegrino believes that his clash with rivals Bournemouth will be full of emotion and his team will relish the opportunity to get a victory on the road.

"This is the fifth derby in the Premier League, and the emotion of the game will make it tough," he said.

"Obviously I know that Bournemouth want to grow and want to get better year by year, little by little. They want to keep the base of the team they have grown together.

"I admire this kind of job done by Eddie Howe, moving up from the Championship, and looking for improvements little by little. Every single year they try to be stronger. It's good for the league to have English managers doing well."

Southampton will go into the clash looking for a victory to potentially break into the top half of the table, however, that will be no easy task at the Vitality Stadium.