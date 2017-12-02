Napoli Talisman Lorenzo Insigne Reveals Touching Message Behind New Pride of Lions Tattoo

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Lorenzo Insigne may not be proud of his mediocre performance against Juventus on Friday, but he has proved to have more important things in life to care about than a league match. 

As he limped off the pitch after a night to forget, the Italian knew that there was a lioness and two little lions waiting to comfort him at home. 

The metaphor isn't casual. A few days before the Serie A clash, Insigne decided to get a new meaningful tattoo on his back to represents his family. 

The ink covers the whole of his back and pictures a big lion protecting a lioness and two puppies. He posted the final work of art on Instagram and later commented: "Work in progress... This is my new tattoo, dedicated to my family."

il nuovo tatu 🚫

A post shared by Lorenzo Insigne (@insigne.official) on

The 26-year-old has been doing wonders with his Napoli both in Serie A and Champions League.

Ever since the beginning of the year, he has scored eight prodigious goals in all competitions and has dragged his side to the first place in the table. 

Despite Friday night's defeat - the first one in the league for Napoli - the Azzurri have enjoyed a magnificent start to the season and are thought to be the favourites to win the Scudetto this year. 

#ForzaNapoli #Napoli ⚪⭕

A post shared by Lorenzo Insigne (@insigne.official) on

Interviewed before Friday's match, former Napoli and Juventus Nicola Amoruso has expressed just another positive comment in his regards: “Insigne has a great technique and has recently learned to play with great flow.


"Every ball he touches becomes magical, it's a pleasure to watch him play."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters