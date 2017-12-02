Napoli Talisman Lorenzo Insigne Reveals Touching Message Behind New Pride of Lions Tattoo

Lorenzo Insigne may not be proud of his mediocre performance against Juventus on Friday, but he has proved to have more important things in life to care about than a league match.

As he limped off the pitch after a night to forget, the Italian knew that there was a lioness and two little lions waiting to comfort him at home.

The metaphor isn't casual. A few days before the Serie A clash, Insigne decided to get a new meaningful tattoo on his back to represents his family.

The ink covers the whole of his back and pictures a big lion protecting a lioness and two puppies. He posted the final work of art on Instagram and later commented: "Work in progress... This is my new tattoo, dedicated to my family."

il nuovo tatu 🚫 A post shared by Lorenzo Insigne (@insigne.official) on Nov 29, 2017 at 4:33am PST

The 26-year-old has been doing wonders with his Napoli both in Serie A and Champions League.

Ever since the beginning of the year, he has scored eight prodigious goals in all competitions and has dragged his side to the first place in the table.

Despite Friday night's defeat - the first one in the league for Napoli - the Azzurri have enjoyed a magnificent start to the season and are thought to be the favourites to win the Scudetto this year.

#ForzaNapoli #Napoli ⚪⭕ A post shared by Lorenzo Insigne (@insigne.official) on Dec 1, 2017 at 2:22pm PST

Interviewed before Friday's match, former Napoli and Juventus Nicola Amoruso has expressed just another positive comment in his regards: “Insigne has a great technique and has recently learned to play with great flow.





"Every ball he touches becomes magical, it's a pleasure to watch him play."