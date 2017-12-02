Phil Neville Embarrasses Big Brother With Instagram Taunt After Wild Night in Manchester Hotspot

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

The Neville brothers are up to their hijinks again - this time with Phil Neville embarrassing his older brother Gary with a less than flattering social media post after a big night out on the town in Manchester.

As reported by The Sun, the Neville brothers were joined by the likes of David Beckham, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs for the 'Class of '92' night on the tiles, with Phil taking the opportunity to stitch his sibling up by posting a picture on his Instagram of the ex-England international having a snooze in the back of the taxi at the end of the night.

Image by Richie Boon

If the embarrassing picture wasn't enough, Phil also taunted his brother with the caption, bullishly stating: 

"Don't go out with the big boys @gneville2 if u can't handle it - just off for a run me."

The venue of choice was Gary Neville's Polynesian restaurant Mahiki - a thriving celebrity hotspot in the mould of it's London namesake. 


The Neville brothers both own 10% of their local side Salford City, alongside Paul Scholes, Butt and Giggs. The further 50% of the club is held by Singapore businessman Peter Lim, who also joined the ex-footballers on their evening out.

After a disastrous spell in Valencia during the 2015/16 season, with Gary managing the club and Phil taking the role of assistant manager, the pair left Spain to return to Britain and focus their attentions on football punditry and their various business concerns.

