PHOTO: Reported Barcelona Target Arthur Spotted Wearing Club's Shirt

By 90Min
December 02, 2017

Barcelona target Arthur has been spotted wearing the club's famous shirt after a meeting with Camp Nou representative Andre Cury, but the image could get the Catalans in trouble with FIFA after Brazilian club Gremio reportedly took exception to a photograph that emerged.


21-year-old midfielder Arthur has been with Gremio since he joined the club's youth setup in 2010, but he has reportedly caught the eye of Barça in recent months.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo explain that Barça technical secretary Robert Fernandez personally went to watch Arthur play in the Copa Libertadores final last month, with Gremio emerging as champions after defeating Argentina's Lanus over two legs.

Arthur, who has previously stated his admiration of Camp Nou captain and living legend Andres Iniesta, is said to have earned rave reviews for his performances.

Gremio was of course the boyhood club of former Barça icon Ronaldinho, and also pictured in the meeting between Arthur and Cury was Diego de Assis, a nephew of the great #10. The son of Arthur's representative was also in the photo.

All signs would appear to point to a move to Catalunya for Arthur in January. But it has been suggested that Gremio are less than pleased with the emergence of a picture of one of their players posing in another club's shirt and plan to make a formal complaint to FIFA as a result.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters