PHOTO: Reported Barcelona Target Arthur Spotted Wearing Club's Shirt

Barcelona target Arthur has been spotted wearing the club's famous shirt after a meeting with Camp Nou representative Andre Cury, but the image could get the Catalans in trouble with FIFA after Brazilian club Gremio reportedly took exception to a photograph that emerged.





21-year-old midfielder Arthur has been with Gremio since he joined the club's youth setup in 2010, but he has reportedly caught the eye of Barça in recent months.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Mundo Deportivo explain that Barça technical secretary Robert Fernandez personally went to watch Arthur play in the Copa Libertadores final last month, with Gremio emerging as champions after defeating Argentina's Lanus over two legs.

Arthur, who has previously stated his admiration of Camp Nou captain and living legend Andres Iniesta, is said to have earned rave reviews for his performances.

Gremio was of course the boyhood club of former Barça icon Ronaldinho, and also pictured in the meeting between Arthur and Cury was Diego de Assis, a nephew of the great #10. The son of Arthur's representative was also in the photo.

Grêmio intend to take Barcelona to FIFA after this pic of Arthur with Barcelona's shirt leaked following a meeting with agent André Cury. pic.twitter.com/DvMq0vx4bx — Paulo Freitas (@Cynegeticus) December 2, 2017

All signs would appear to point to a move to Catalunya for Arthur in January. But it has been suggested that Gremio are less than pleased with the emergence of a picture of one of their players posing in another club's shirt and plan to make a formal complaint to FIFA as a result.