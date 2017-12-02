Twitter Reacts as Gary Lineker Takes a Cheeky Swipe at Diego Maradona for Famous 'Hand of God' Goal

The World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and England in 1986 will perhaps forever be remembered by England fans as the day Diego Maradona knocked them out of the tournament with a goal he scored using the 'hand of God.'

A 51st minute goal saw Maradona use his left hand, just outside of the six yards box, to reach up in the air to a misplaced clearance and deflect the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton. The goal proved to be crucial in the match.

The Argentine then scored another goal a few minutes later, a wonder of a goal this time, and England where unable to turn around the 2-0 deficit, only managing to pull one goal back late on in the match.

STAFF/GettyImages

After the game, Maradona rubbed further salt in the wounds after saying that the goal was scored, "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God."

Understandably, England's fans and players have found it hard to forget that day. Former Tottenham, Everton and Leicester City star Gary Lineker was one of the players who played in that game and he even scored England's goal. When he got the chance to take a cheeky dig at Maradona for his 'hand of God' goal at the World Cup 2018 draw on Friday, he took it.

The former England striker hosted the event in Russia and was joined by a number of stars, including World Cup winner Maradona.

The Argentine was drawing out team names and when he pulled out Croatia to join Argentina in Group D, the 57-year-old Lineker saw his chance and said: "Diego has picked out Croatia to play his Argentina, but Diego has always been good with his hands."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It seemed that many football fans loved Lineker's joke, so much so that they couldn't help but share their amusement on Twitter:

Gary Lineker said Maradona was good with his hands. Nice jibe there. — SIDNEY (@sidneydiogu) December 1, 2017

Lmao Gary Lineker “you’ve always been good with your hands” to Diego Maradona — Matt. (@MauricioMagic) December 1, 2017

I wish more people here understood how funny that line was that Gary Lineker threw out at Maradona "Diego's always been good at using his hands" #HandOfGod #FakeGoal — Nathan Baliva (@nbaliva) December 1, 2017

It seems like there are some people that will just never forgive Maradona for his hand ball goal against England.