Tottenham managed to earn a point against Watford at Vicarage Road after the game ended 1-1, despite Spurs being reduced to 10 men at the start of the second half.

Christian Kabasele's opener was cancelled out by Heung-min Son, before a Davinson Sanchez red card saw the visitors weather a late storm from the hosts to hang onto their point.

The first real chance of the game came inside five minutes, and fell to Tottenham and Harry Kane. Kieran Trippier squared his cross first time along the six-yard box, although Kane couldn't get the vital touch, under pressure from a pair of Watford defenders.

Tottenham looked bright early on, exerting pressure on their hosts, yet despite their early possession, they soon found themselves 1-0, courtesy of a Christian Kabasele header. Tom Cleverley whipped in an in-swinging corner which the Belgian met to glance his header into the far corner, giving the Hornets the lead inside 15 minutes.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Watford were buoyed by their goal and looked more confident in their play, mounting continued pressure towards the visitor's goal, although they almost conceded at the other end but Dele Alli couldn't connect with the Kane cross.

Spurs wouldn't have to wait too long to equalise though, and Heung-min Son soon levelled the match. A sweeping counter attack found Christian Eriksen wide right, with the Dane playing a lovely cross to Son who had a tap in from six yards out.

Watford however will feel aggrieved as they felt they should've had a penalty 30 seconds earlier, but Martin Atkinson saw no foul by Ben Davies on Richarlison and Watford paid the ultimate price at the other end in a blistering start to the game.

The game then entered a scrappy period as both sides struggled to string passes together or find their targets when crossing from wide, as Marco Silva and Mauricio Pochettino will be content with their side's start to the game.

Abdoulaye Doucoure for Watford and Davies for Tottenham each flashed efforts just wide of the post from distance in the final efforts before half-time in a finely poised game at Vicarage Road.

The second half started in explosive fashion, as Davison Sanchez was sent-off five minutes after the restart for an elbow to the face of Richarlison, who had skipped passed him on the halfway line and duly received his marching orders.

Watford were now looking to make advantage of the extra man as the game was becoming stretched. Richarlison and Kane couldn't make the most of their chances, while Doucoure rattled the woodwork with a curling effort after the ball fell to him on the edge of the box following a Watford corner.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Tottenham despite going down to 10 men had more than held their own against Watford as the game ticked into the final 10 minutes with both teams still searching for the all-important third goal.

In the final minute Watford were adamant in their claims for a penalty as Eric Dier looked to have handballed a Richarlison cross but nothing was given, as Martin Atkinson blew for full-time to bring an end to a fiery encounter at Vicarage Road.